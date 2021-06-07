Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells $711,688.32 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.