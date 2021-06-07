REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0628 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.41 million and $87,810.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00275237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01138341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.86 or 0.99853067 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

