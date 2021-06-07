Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 7th (CPG, CTOS, CTT, CURO, CUTR, CVBF, DARE, DLAKY, EFC, GEAGY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 7th:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.