Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 7th (AZN, BTE, CWXZF, DOOO, EVD, EVK, RB, RDSB, SCYX, VFF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 7th:
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.20. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.70 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $69.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
