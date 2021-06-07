Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 7th (AZN, BTE, CWXZF, DOOO, EVD, EVK, RB, RDSB, SCYX, VFF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 7th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.20. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.80 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price trimmed by Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.70 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $69.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

