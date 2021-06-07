Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 7th (BMO, CM, CWXZF, LB, NA, NTIOF, PD, RY, STEP, SU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 7th:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$138.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$149.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$42.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$100.00 to C$104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. Raymond James currently has a na rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$132.00 to C$135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to C$31.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$87.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

