Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Raven Industries (RAVN)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company's corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . "

5/18/2021 – Raven Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 117,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

