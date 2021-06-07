Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (AEM, CBSH, DPM, FIS, GVDBF, HOME, JIXAY, MIDD, OLP, PDS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the second quarter have been stable of late. The company has increased its exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. It is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The Kittila expansion is expected to enhance mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Further, it is expected to gain from the Hope Bay acquisition and the Hammond Reef project. Agnico Eagle also has access to Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, major contributors to its quarterly production. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows. However, the company is witnessing higher general and administration expenses. Lower gold demand and higher capital expenditures may also weigh on its results.”

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues and a decline in expenses. The company’s robust loan and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are anticipated to continue to boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, through which, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the top line. Also, persistent increase in expenses are expected to hamper profits. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains another near-term woe.”

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $155.00 price target on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of At Home have outperformed the industry so far this year. The uptrend might continue, owing to the fact that the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues not only beat analysts’ expectations but also improved significantly year over year. Adjusted operating margin increased 16.8% from the prior-year level of negative 27.6%. Since the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company opened a net eight stores. Strong demand and the successful execution of the company’s At Home 2.0 strategies, including EDLP+ campaigns and category reinventions, have been driving growth. Notably, the company’s focus on digitalization and product reinvention bodes well. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Aegis started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions, on the back of a strong capital position, are likely to fortify its business. Synovus remains well poised to grow in the quarters ahead, driven by improving economic conditions. However, persistently increasing expenses on account of technological investments, significant exposure to real estate loans and unsustainable capital deployment activities add to near-term woes of the company.”

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s first-quarter 2021 top line was driven by solid contributions from acquisitions, continued spike in subscription revenues and record first-quarter advertising and marketing services revenues. The company benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. TEGNA’s buyouts of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates along with aggressive spending on political ads are likely to aid the top line through 2021 and beyond. Moreover, TEGNA expects net subscription profits to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage range for 2021. Further, availability on Roku and Amazon Fire TV are growth drivers. Notably, Shares of TEGNA have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $386.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscribers jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

