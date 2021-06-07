Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (BIIB, BMWYY, BYD, CFW, CFWFF, CODYY, CRON, CTTAY, DQ, GLPG)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.85.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

