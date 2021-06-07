Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 7th (BIIB, BMWYY, BYD, CFW, CFWFF, CODYY, CRON, CTTAY, DQ, GLPG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 7th:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.85.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

