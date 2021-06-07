Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.61

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 28860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

