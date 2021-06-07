Revathi Advaithi Sells 56,346 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.87. 2,405,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,461. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 104.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.