Reviewing Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) & Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson N/A N/A N/A Ferguson N/A N/A N/A

Ferguson has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferguson and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 1 4 6 0 2.45 Ferguson 1 6 2 0 2.11

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ferguson pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferguson pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ferguson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferguson and Ferguson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $27.54 billion 9.76 $961.00 million $0.65 183.83 Ferguson $27.54 billion 1.14 $961.00 million $6.50 21.50

Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ferguson beats Ferguson on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, and parts and supplies to specialist contractors in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems and bespoke fabrication services to commercial contractors for new construction and renovation projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF; and industrial maintenance, repair, and operations specializing in delivering automation, instrumentation, engineered products, and turn-key solutions. The company also sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. In addition, it operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. Further, the company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,194 branches and 19 distribution centers. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

About Ferguson

