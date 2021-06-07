Reviewing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iron Mountain and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 7.80% 48.47% 3.50% Diversified Healthcare Trust -13.96% -8.21% -3.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.19 $342.69 million $3.07 14.93 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.56 -$139.45 million $0.67 5.72

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

