Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) & The Competition

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors -7.72% -2.19% 0.78%

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors 426 1424 1556 52 2.36

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.29%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 3.20%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion $517.96 million 8.59 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -39.65

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

