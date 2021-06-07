Revolution Populi (RVP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and $2.82 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

