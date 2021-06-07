Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 21,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,178,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

