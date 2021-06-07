Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 21,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,178,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.
RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,786 shares of company stock worth $39,166,415 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
