REVV Trading 22.7% Lower This Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. REVV has a total market cap of $27.12 million and $1.08 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.00981673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.47 or 0.09761884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050984 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

