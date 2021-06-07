Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 32471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

