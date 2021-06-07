RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $16.45 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.