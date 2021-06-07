Rise Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $41,502.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006082 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00076551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,217,543 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

