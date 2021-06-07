River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 643.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. 537,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.