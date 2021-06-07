River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

V stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.26. 96,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $452.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.