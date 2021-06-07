River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,949. The firm has a market cap of $362.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

