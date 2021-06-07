Robert C. Lyons Sells 27,600 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GATX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

