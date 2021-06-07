Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 54,821 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,821 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

