Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,566 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 368,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.