Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,746 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after buying an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 319.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

