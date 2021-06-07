Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $394.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.