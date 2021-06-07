Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.50 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of BX opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

