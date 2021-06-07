Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI opened at $101.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.