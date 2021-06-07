Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $38.08 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

