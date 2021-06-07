Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.83 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $227.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

