Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40.48 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $40,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

