Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after buying an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

