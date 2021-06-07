Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,653 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

