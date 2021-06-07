Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 17,188 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $40,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

