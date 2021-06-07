Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,058 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

