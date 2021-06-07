Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Everbridge worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $112.52 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

