Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 128,555 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,555 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.38% of KT worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KT opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

