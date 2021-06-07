Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 303 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Chemed worth $33,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $498.51 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.39.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.