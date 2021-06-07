Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,101 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Carter’s worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.75 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.