Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.39% of Gentherm worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $74.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $424,151. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $520,936. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.