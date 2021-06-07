Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.90. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rogers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.84. 72,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,115. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.90.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.