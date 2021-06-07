Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.89

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 287099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.