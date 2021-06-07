Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.55. 18,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,604. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

