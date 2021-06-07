Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RY. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $104.25. 45,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.