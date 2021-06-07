Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 41,385.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

