RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $62.92 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $62.92 million and $245,025.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $32,853.62 or 0.99713148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

