Ruler Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,579.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $155,046.04 and approximately $48,579.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $41.47 or 0.00116360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00282790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00251619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.01171566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.22 or 0.99989433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.