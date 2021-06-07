Rupiah Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

