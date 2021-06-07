Ryo Currency One Day Volume Hits $2,326.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,326.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.98 or 0.07566085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.93 or 0.01763393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00475948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00168897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.97 or 0.00740076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00478032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00397954 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,224,403 coins and its circulating supply is 30,107,090 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

